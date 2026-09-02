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Second teenager dies after shooting in Crest Hill, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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A second teenager has died after a shooting over the weekend in southwest suburban Crest Hill on Sunday. 

Police said that around 11 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1900 block of Willow Court. When police arrived, they found four teenagers had been shot. 

Kamarion L. Coleman was pronounced dead at 4 a.m. Sunday, according to the Will County Coroner's Office.  

Another 18-year-old from Joliet was airlifted to an unspecified Chicago hospital in critical condition. A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, the Will County Medical Examiner confirmed 18-year-old Jamari Finch from Joliet died. 

Crest Hill police and the Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force were investigating.

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