Second teenager dies after shooting in Crest Hill, Illinois

A second teenager has died after a shooting over the weekend in southwest suburban Crest Hill on Sunday.

Police said that around 11 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1900 block of Willow Court. When police arrived, they found four teenagers had been shot.

Kamarion L. Coleman was pronounced dead at 4 a.m. Sunday, according to the Will County Coroner's Office.

Another 18-year-old from Joliet was airlifted to an unspecified Chicago hospital in critical condition. A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, the Will County Medical Examiner confirmed 18-year-old Jamari Finch from Joliet died.

Crest Hill police and the Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force were investigating.