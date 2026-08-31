Authorities identify 18-year-old man killed in Crest Hill, Illinois shooting; 3 other teens wounded

The teenager killed in a shooting over the weekend in southwest suburban Crest Hill has been identified as an 18-year-old man from Woodridge.

Kamarion L. Coleman was pronounced dead at 4 a.m. Sunday, according to the Will County Coroner's Office.

Police said, around 11 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1900 block of Willow Court.

When police arrived, they found four teenagers had been shot. Coleman was pronounced dead. The Will County Coroner's Office said an autopsy was conducted on Sunday, but a final cause and manner of death is awaiting further police and toxicological reports.

Another 18-year-old from Joliet was airlifted to an unspecified Chicago hospital in critical condition. A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Crest Hill police and the Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force were investigating.