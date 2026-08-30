Police investigate shooting in Crest Hill, Illinois
Police in the south Chicago suburb of Crest Hill were investigating a shooting early Sunday.
Crest Hill police Chief Edward Clark confirmed that the department was investigating a shooting on Willow Court.
Investigators were seen at the Crest Hill Memorial Park, off Theodore Street and east of Route 30. A body was seen at the park, but no death in the shooting was immediately confirmed.
Police said more details would be issued later Sunday morning.