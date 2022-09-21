Second suspect charged with murder of 18-year-old man in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy is charged in connection with murder of a man in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood last month.

The Chicago Police Department and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested the teen Tuesday in the 5500 block of West Grand Avenue.

Police said the boy was identified as the second person who on Aug. 1 participated in the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old man, in the 2100 block of North Natchez.

He was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

The suspect was also charged with two felony counts of armed robbery of two men, 48 and 53, in the 6900 block of West Shakespeare on July 28.

No further information was immediately available.