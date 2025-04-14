Second man acquitted in 2020 killing of 7-year-old Natalia Wallace

A second man was acquitted in the 2020 shooting death of 7-year-old Natalia Wallace on the 4th of July in the South Austin neighborhood.

Natalia was playing in her grandmother's front yard in the 100 block of North Latrobe Avenue shortly after 7 p.m., when four men pulled up in a white Subaru Legacy, and shots were fired.

On Friday, Davion Mitchell was found not guilty on all charges, including one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery.

In December, a judge found Kevin Boyd guilty of murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated discharge of a firearm in Natalia's death and another co-defendant Reginald Merill, 37, not guilty.

A fourth person is still awaiting trial.

Prosecutors said the shooting was in retaliation for a shooting that killed one of the Boyds' brothers. Police and prosecutors said the suspects were gang members who believed the gunman who killed the Boyds' brother lived on the same block of Latrobe as Natalia's grandmother.