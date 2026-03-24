Second delivery robot crashes into bus shelter, this time in Old Town

For the second time this week, a delivery robot crashes into a bus shelter, this time on the city's Near North Side.

The robot belonging to Coco Robotics was spotted by a CBS News Chicago viewer near North Avenue and Halsted Street in the Old Town neighborhood just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Glass was left shattered on the sidewalk.

Delivery robot smashes into glass of bus shelter in Old Town on Tuesday afternoon. CBS News Chicago viewer

CBS News Chicago reporter Jermont Terry arrived at the scene where the delivery robot was gone, but the shattered glass remained.

Glass left on the sidewalk after a delivery robot crashed into a bus shelter in Old Town on Tuesday afternoon. Jermont Terry

This comes one day after another delivery robot belonging to Serve Robotics also crashed into a bus shelter in West Town. The tech company said it would cover the cost of the already-repaired glass and called the crash landing extremely rare.

The latest crash comes as a petition to end the delivery robot program, which runs through May 2027, has garnered over 3,700 signatures, started by Chicagoan Josh Robertson, citing safety and accessibility issues.

Ald. Walter Burnett (27th) said that before making any determination on whether or not this pilot program moves forward, it will really depend on the safety of the robots. While Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) said the program will not be expanding after a survey showed most residents were against the robots.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Coco Robotics about the crash but has yet to hear back.