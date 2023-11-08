Second break-in reported at Chicago Louis Vuitton store in two weeks

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another break-in was reported at the Louis Vuitton store on Chicago's Magnificent Mile.

Crews were working to repair the shattered front window early Wednesday morning after a smash-and-grab burglary.

CBS 2 has reached out to police for more details.

The same store was targeted by attempted burglars just two weeks ago. Police said a group of five or six people got out of an SUV and tried to smash the glass door, but they couldn't get inside and ran away.

No one has been arrested.