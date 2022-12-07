Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Seasonably mild day

By Laura Bannon

First Alert Weather: Another mild day ahead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for counties west of Chicago. Otherwise, cloudy again today with seasonably mild conditions in the 40s. 

It'll be quiet again through tonight with lows in the 30s. Shower chances increase by evening tomorrow with a rain/snow mix by night. 

TODAY:MOSTLY CLOUDY, SEASONABLY MILD HIGH:46

TONIGHT: CLOUDY AND CHILLY LOW: 31

TOMORROW: CLOUDY, WINDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS BY EVENING HIGH: 42

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 7:02 AM

