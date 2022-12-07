First Alert Weather: Seasonably mild day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for counties west of Chicago. Otherwise, cloudy again today with seasonably mild conditions in the 40s.

It'll be quiet again through tonight with lows in the 30s. Shower chances increase by evening tomorrow with a rain/snow mix by night.

TODAY:MOSTLY CLOUDY, SEASONABLY MILD HIGH:46

TONIGHT: CLOUDY AND CHILLY LOW: 31

TOMORROW: CLOUDY, WINDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS BY EVENING HIGH: 42

