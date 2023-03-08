Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Seasonably cool day, snow ahead Thursday

By Laura Bannon

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Winter Storm Watch is posted for Lake and McHenry counties from 1 p.m. Thursday to Friday 10 a.m. 

cbsn-2022-6.png
CBS News Chicago

According to the National Weather Service, areas near the Wisconsin state line will get the most impactful snow. Wet snow develops late Thursday. The chance for wintry weather continues into early Friday.   

Clouds are back with some breaks for sunshine at times. Highs again reach the 40s but 30s lakeshore.

daypart-horizontal-today.png
CBS News Chicago
highs-today-adi-8.png
CBS News Chicago

The clouds dominate again tomorrow as wet snow develops by night. The chance for wintry weather continues into early Friday. 

futurecast-with-panel-4km-adi.png
CBS News Chicago

The best snow accumulations are likely north of Chicago. It'll stay cool through the weekend in 30s. 

high-temperatures-am-6.png
CBS News Chicago

TODAY: SOME SUNSHINE, BREEZY HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: CLOUDY AND BREEZY STILL LOW: 33

TOMORROW: CLOUDY AND BREEZY. WET SNOW DEVELOPS BY NIGHT HIGH: 42

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-am-24.png
CBS News Chicago
Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on March 8, 2023 / 5:04 AM

