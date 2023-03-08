Chicago First Alert Weather: Seasonably cool day, snow ahead Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Winter Storm Watch is posted for Lake and McHenry counties from 1 p.m. Thursday to Friday 10 a.m.
According to the National Weather Service, areas near the Wisconsin state line will get the most impactful snow. Wet snow develops late Thursday. The chance for wintry weather continues into early Friday.
Clouds are back with some breaks for sunshine at times. Highs again reach the 40s but 30s lakeshore.
The clouds dominate again tomorrow as wet snow develops by night. The chance for wintry weather continues into early Friday.
The best snow accumulations are likely north of Chicago. It'll stay cool through the weekend in 30s.
TODAY: SOME SUNSHINE, BREEZY HIGH: 42
TONIGHT: CLOUDY AND BREEZY STILL LOW: 33
TOMORROW: CLOUDY AND BREEZY. WET SNOW DEVELOPS BY NIGHT HIGH: 42
