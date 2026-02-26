Search on for smash-and-grab burglars who hit businesses on Chicago's North, Northwest sides

Chicago police issued a community alert Thursday about a string of smash-and-grab burglaries targeting businesses on the city's North and Northwest sides.

One of the incidents happened in the early-morning hours on Sunday, while the others happened all within a period of three hours early Tuesday.

In each incident, burglars smashed through a glass window or front door with a sledgehammer, entered a business, and took money, cash registers, and merchandise. Five burglars were involved in each incident, with one staying in the getaway car.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations, with specific addresses and business names where known:

Sunday, Feb. 22, 1:41 a.m., in the 2900 block of West Diversey Avenue, Avondale.

Tuesday, Feb. 24, 1:23 a.m., in the 4900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, Jefferson Park.

Tuesday, Feb. 24, 3:01 a.m., at the Gold Coast Market liquor store, 71 W. Chicago Ave., River North.

Tuesday, Feb. 24, 3:22 a.m., at Neva Hangry, at 3404 N. Clark St., Lakeview.

Tuesday, Feb. 24, 4:15 a.m., at Winnie's, at 1400 N. Wells St., Old Town.

Tuesday, Feb. 24, 4:15 a.m., Old Town Pub, 1339 N. Wells St., Old Town.

Police said the burglars were wearing black ski masks, dark clothing, and gloves. They were driving a light Subaru crossover sport-utility vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Belmont Area Detectives at 312-744-8263, or Grand Central Area detectives at 312-746-7394, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference # 26-CWP-006.