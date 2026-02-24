Burglars smash into Lakeview restaurant, take cash register

Burglars used a sledgehammer early Tuesday morning to break into a restaurant in Lakeview, just a couple of blocks south of Wrigley Field.

During the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday, burglars hit Neva Hangry, at 3404 N. Clark St., at the northwest corner of the intersection with Roscoe Street.

A cash register was stolen.

Neva Hangry shares its building with the shuttered former Pick Me Up Café, which moved to Clark Street north of Lawrence Avenue in 2020, and an Al's #1 Italian Beef location.

Burglars also struck elsewhere on Chicago's North and Near North sides early Tuesday. Two businesses on Wells Street in the Old Town neighborhood were struck — with a cash register being removed from one of them.

There was also an attempted break-in at the Gold Coast Market liquor store, at 71 W. Chicago Ave. in River North, where police said three men with sledgehammers tried to get inside, but failed.

The would-be burglars left behind a lot of damage at the liquor store before driving off in a gray hatchback.