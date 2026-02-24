2 businesses broken into on same street in Old Town

Two businesses were broken into on the same street in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Around 4:15 a.m., Chicago police said two men broke the windows of Old Town Pub in the 1300 block of North Wells Street. After entering the bar, the group fled northbound in a gray SUV.

It is not clear if anything was taken from the business.

Around the same time, a group of at least three people broke into Winnie's 1400 block of North Wells.

Police said the group broke the front window, took the cash register and drove off in a silver SUV.

No arrests have been made.

Area Three detectives are investigating both burglaries.

Burglaries were also reported overnight in River North and in Lakeview. The Gold Coast Market liquor store, at 71 W. Chicago Ave., was broken into and a cash register was taken from Neva Hangry, at 3404 N. Clark St.