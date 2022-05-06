Search on for shooter who killed 14-year-old Erick Alfaro in Elk Grove Township mobile home park
ELK GROVE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (CBS) -- Cook County Sheriff's investigators late Thursday were trying to find whoever killed a 14-year-old boy in a drive-by shooting un unincorporated Elk Grove Township.
Deputies say Erick Alfaro was walking with another teen in the Black Hawk Estates mobile home park on Touhy Avenue Wednesday evening, when a black sport-utility vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot Erick.
A memorial for the teen was growing Thursday night at the shooting scene.
Cook County Sheriff's police said late Thursday they are reviewing video of the black SUV, but are not releasing it at this time.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff's Police Investigation Section at (708) 865-4896.
