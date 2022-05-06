Search on for shooter who killed 14-year-old Erick Alfaro in Elk Grove Township mobile home park

ELK GROVE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (CBS) -- Cook County Sheriff's investigators late Thursday were trying to find whoever killed a 14-year-old boy in a drive-by shooting un unincorporated Elk Grove Township.

Deputies say Erick Alfaro was walking with another teen in the Black Hawk Estates mobile home park on Touhy Avenue Wednesday evening, when a black sport-utility vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot Erick.

Investigators looking for the person who shot and killed 14 YO Erik Alfaro just blocks away from his home in Des Plaines. The teen was walking in a mobile home community when someone fired from a dark SUV. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ncBhADoVvY — Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) May 5, 2022

A memorial for the teen was growing Thursday night at the shooting scene.

A memorial grows at the Blackhawk Estates modular homes where the teen was gunned down. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/M1v96E4tIk — Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) May 5, 2022

Cook County Sheriff's police said late Thursday they are reviewing video of the black SUV, but are not releasing it at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff's Police Investigation Section at (708) 865-4896.