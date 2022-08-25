Search on for possible sexual predator in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday issued a warning about a possible sexual predator in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police said around 2:30 a.m. on the morning of July 4th, a man exposed himself to a woman as she was walking toward her home in the 7000 block of South Cregier Avenue.

Three nights later around 12:35 a.m., the man exposed himself to another man in the 1700 block of East 71st Street as the second man was walking home, police said.

Police believe the same suspect sexually assaulted a woman in the 6800 block of South Stony Island Avenue around 11:30 p.m. June 16.

The suspect is described as a Black male of an unknown age, standing 5 feet 4 to 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 150 to 160 pounds, with a dark complexion and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweat shirt and black gym shoes, and was possibly carrying a white plastic bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.