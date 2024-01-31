Search for driver in hit-and-run crash outside Illinois Masonic Medical Center on Chicago's North Side

Search for driver in hit-and-run crash outside Illinois Masonic Medical Center on Chicago's North Si

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are searching for a driver who caused a crash outside Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Lakeview.

Two SUVs hit a sign at the parking garage just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. One of the drivers ran off.

Police said the second driver got out of her vehicle and walked into the hospital.