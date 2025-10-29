Second day of jury deliberations in Sean Grayson trial for Sonya Massey shooting

The jury has reconvened and is on its second day of deliberations in the trial of ex-Sangamon County deputy Sean Grayson for the fatal police shooting of Sonya Massey.

The jury deliberated for several hours after closing arguments ended late Tuesday morning before adjourning for the night. Deliberations resumed Wednesday morning.

Massey, a 36-year-old unarmed Black woman, called police for help in July 2024 for a possible prowler outside her home.

Inside the home, Grayson said Massey began acting erratically and rebuked him "in the name of Jesus" while walking towards a pot of water on her stove. Body cam video from Grayson's partner captured the shooting; Grayson's body camera was not activated for most the call, only turning on shortly after he pulled his weapon.

Massey was shot in the face and died of her wounds. Grayson faces three first-degree murder charges.

Dawson Farley, his former partner on that night, testified during the trial that he was not afraid of Massey during the call, but instead feared Grayson. Farley told the jury that, while he was confused after Massey said "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus," he never perceived that as a threat. He added he only unholstered his gun because Grayson did.

Grayson took the stand in his own defense. He testified that finding broken windows on her car, her 911 call for help and waiting four minutes for her to answer the phone made him concerned someone else was inside. He also said he believed she may have been "under the influence of something" and said she appeared "scatterbrained."

He also testified that he perceived Massey holding the pot of hot water from the stove as a threat.

Along with the three charges of first-degree murder, jurors were given the option to find Grayson guilty of second-degree murder charges.