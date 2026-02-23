Casten, Ramirez, Schakowsky boycotting Trump's State of the Union address

At least three Illinois Democratic lawmakers are planning to boycott President Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday.

U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky said her office has been "flooded with calls asking me to skip this speech and take a stand."

"I cannot, in good conscience, sit in that House chamber on Tuesday night and pretend everything is normal while families across my district are living in constant fear of this administration and fighting every day just to keep food on the table and a roof over their heads," Schakowsky said. "Families are terrified by the cruel and abusive tactics of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Seniors are scared for their Social Security and Medicare. Parents worry about their children's future. Working people are getting squeezed while billionaires rake in more wealth. This is not normal, and it cannot be ignored."

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten also will not attend the president's speech, and instead plans to watch the State of the Union elsewhere.

"My respect for the office of the President of the United States cannot abide the disrespect that Donald Trump shows to that office every day," Casten said in a statement. "As such, while I will watch the State of the Union elsewhere, I will not attend in person, as I am not interested in being used as a prop for his theatrics."

U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez said she will join 11 other Democrats from the House and Senate who will be attending the "People's State of the Union," a rally planned for the National Mall.

"Since day one, the Trump Administration has been clear about their priorities and the pain they are willing to inflict on our communities to benefit their billionaire bosses. Donald Trump will use the State of the Union address as a platform to gaslight the American people and normalize and justify their terror, abuse, and violations of our rights. I refuse to legitimize it," Ramirez said in a statement. "The State of the Union is reflected in the people in the street fighting fascism and authoritarianism, protecting each other, and mourning those who we have lost to the violence of the administration. I will be standing at the People's State of the Union, clear that the power of the people is stronger than the weapons they would yield against us."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has urged his fellow Democrats to either sit in "silent defiance" during the president's speech or stay away altogether, wary of the disruptions that have become commonplace at recent presidential addresses.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger will deliver the official Democratic response to Mr. Trump's speech, according to party leaders in Congress.

Meantime, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will join several other Democrats and celebrities who will deliver unofficial responses to President Trump's speech at a protest dubbed the "State of the Swamp."