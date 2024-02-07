Watch CBS News
Local News

Winning scratch-off ticket worth $500K sold at Chicago grocery store

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – An Illinois Lottery player celebrated a big win after purchasing a scratch-off ticket at a grocery store in Logan Square.

The ticket was sold at Rico Fresh Market at 3552 W. Armitage Ave.  

The player spent $10 and, in return, won the top prize of $500,000 playing the "$100,000,000 Ca$h Spectacular" game.

lottery-100000000-cash.jpg
Illinois Lottery

The store will receive a one percent bonus of the prize amount, or $5,000 for selling the ticket.

So far this year, more than 6.5 million Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets have been sold, netting players over $160 million in prizes, according to lottery officials.

Players are encouraged to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to claim their prize.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 6:55 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.