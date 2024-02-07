Winning scratch-off ticket worth $500K sold at Chicago grocery store

CHICAGO (CBS) – An Illinois Lottery player celebrated a big win after purchasing a scratch-off ticket at a grocery store in Logan Square.

The ticket was sold at Rico Fresh Market at 3552 W. Armitage Ave.

The player spent $10 and, in return, won the top prize of $500,000 playing the "$100,000,000 Ca$h Spectacular" game.

Illinois Lottery

The store will receive a one percent bonus of the prize amount, or $5,000 for selling the ticket.

So far this year, more than 6.5 million Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets have been sold, netting players over $160 million in prizes, according to lottery officials.

Players are encouraged to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to claim their prize.