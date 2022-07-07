Watch CBS News
School supply donations being collected to 'Stuff the Bus' in Lake County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- School is still more than a month away for most kids, but the United Way of Lake County is working to Stuff the Bus with school supplies.

They're hoping you can donate crayons, folders, pencils, glue sticks and more to help students fill their backpacks to be ready for class.

You can drop off supplies at 330 South Greenleaf Street in Gurnee until 4:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon. If you can't go in person, you can click here to sponsor a student with a $34 online donation.

First published on July 7, 2022 / 11:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

