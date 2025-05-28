Schaumburg, Illinois seniors work to nurture monarch butterflies, which are at risk of being endangered

The monarch butterfly is Illinois' state insect and has held that distinction for 50 years — having been suggested for the honor by third grade classes in Decatur in 1975.

But the butterfly is also in danger of landing on the endangered species list.

Some retirees are hoping to reverse that trend.

Volunteer Ned Bruns recently spent a gorgeous morning digging up ugly weeds.

"It'd be easier to say, how often am I not here?" Bruns said.

It is certainly a peaceful way to spend retirement. But keeping the Schaumburg Park District beautiful is not the only goal of the gardening work he does.

Bruns is on a team of volunteers trying to save monarch butterflies by cultivating milkweed — the only plant where they lay eggs.

"I'm a retired union carpenter and, if you think about it, we created all the homes here — which has taken up some of the habitat for the monarch butterfly," Bruns said.

Bruns is part of a team of volunteers who educate the public about the demise of the state insect. He helped build boxes for caterpillars and cocoons that represent increasingly precious shelter.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is close to categorizing the monarch butterfly is threatened, which is one step away from endangered. If that happens, federal protections could make it tricker for the public to learn about the orange and black creatures up close—because handling them might be restricted.

"Butterfly people don't want that to happen," said Carol Johnson.

Johnson is another Schaumburg senior who will talk about monarchs to anyone who will listen. She is nicknamed the Butterfly Lady.

"I have an 'on' button, but my 'off' button is sometimes broken," Johnson said.

The 83-year-old was behind Illinois legislation to create Monarch Month. May is the perfect time for gardeners to add the butterfly's favorite plant to their arsenal, she said.

Believe it or not, many cities and towns used to prohibit milkweed — with an emphasis on the "weed" suffix. A 2017 law banned such bans.

It was Johnson who was responsible for getting mega-monarch volunteer Bruns hooked. She drummed up the idea of raising butterflies at the Schaumburg Park District.

Thousands are released each year.

"Carol Johnson is instrumental to the monarch butterfly," said Bruns. "She created the Schaumburg monarch initiative. She's put a lot of milkweed in parks."

Seniors are shrinking a problem by growing the solution.

"It just shows the power of old ladies!" said Johnson.

Keep an eye out. Monarch butterflies are just starting to arrive in the Chicago area for the season.