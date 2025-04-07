Scattered rain and snow showers Monday morning in Chicago

It's a colder and blustery day to start out the work week in Chicago.

Late morning scattered rain and snow showers are expected with no accumulation. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s, but could drop throughout the day.

Sunshine returns Tuesday with highs in the middle 40s. Rain develops late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Some snow may mix in the morning hours.

A warming trend takes place late in the week with highs in the 60s by the weekend.