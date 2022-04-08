Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered light rain, snow through the evening

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Light rain and show in the evening 02:12

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered areas of light rain and snow through the evening hours. Isolated areas of a light snow is possible overnight. Lows will be in the low 30s.

10pm-fri.png
CBS 2

For Saturday, a morning shower is possible, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.  

highs-tomorrow-adi-2.png
CBS 2

Sunday will be milder with highs in the upper 50s. A lake breeze will keep temperatures along the lake in the low 50s. Shower chances increase Sunday evening.

sunday-evening-rain.png
CBS 2
3-day-weekend-forecast-left.png
CBS 2

Warmer next work week with highs in the 60s on Monday and low 70s on Tuesday. The weather pattern will remain unsettled much of next week with chances for showers and/or thunderstorms for nearly every day. 

monday-rain.png
CBS 2
tues-rain.png
CBS 2
bar-graph-precipitation-chances-pm.png
CBS 2

TONIGHT: 

Cloudy skies. Evening rain and snow showers. Low 31°

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for rain or snow flurries in the morning. High 44°

SUNDAY: 

Partly cloudy, breezy and milder. Showers in the evening. High 58°, low 50s along the lake.

7-day-2.png
CBS 2
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on April 8, 2022 / 5:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.