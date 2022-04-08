Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered light rain, snow through the evening

Chicago First Alert Weather: Light rain and show in the evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered areas of light rain and snow through the evening hours. Isolated areas of a light snow is possible overnight. Lows will be in the low 30s.

❄️TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Evening rain and snow showers. Low 31° ☁️SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for rain or snow flurries in the morning. High 44° ⛅️SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and milder. Showers in the evening. High 58°, low 50s along the lake.@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Rc9DoQRPHk — Albert Ramon (@AlbertRamonTV) April 8, 2022

For Saturday, a morning shower is possible, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday will be milder with highs in the upper 50s. A lake breeze will keep temperatures along the lake in the low 50s. Shower chances increase Sunday evening.

Warmer next work week with highs in the 60s on Monday and low 70s on Tuesday. The weather pattern will remain unsettled much of next week with chances for showers and/or thunderstorms for nearly every day.

