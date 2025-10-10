Savannah Bananas coming to Chicago's Wrigley Field next summer, bringing tricks, dances and more

Banana Ball is coming to Chicago in 2026. The popular exhibition baseball events have been growing in popularity in recent years, thanks in part to the viral social media marketing that shows off the teams' trick plays, dance moves and tweaks to traditional baseball rules.

The Savannah Bananas and the Firefighters will face off in a series of three games at Wrigley Field the last weekend of July 2026. The Savannah Bananas first played in Chicago last summer, selling out back-to-back games at Rate Field.

Those who wish to attend the Chicago games can join the lottery list, which closes at the end of the month. A random drawing will take place among the lottery entrants for a chance to purchase available tickets. Details are on the Banana Ball website.

The series is one of 11 stops at Major League Baseball stadiums for the 2026 Banana Ball World Tour, but a total of 71 cities will host games.

Other stadiums in the Midwest hosting games include American Family Field in Milwaukee and Target Field in Minneapolis.

The 2026 tour includes more teams and more competitions, along with the debut of the Banana Ball Championship League.

The popularity of Savannah's performances resulted in creation of a Bananas World Tour in 2025 that visited 40 cities.