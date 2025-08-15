Watch CBS News
Savannah Bananas sell out back-to-back Chicago games at Rate Field

Sara Tenenbaum
/ CBS Chicago

The Savannah Bananas are in Chicago for the first time ever to play their signature Banana Ball against the Firefighters at Rate Field Friday.

If you've never seen the Savannah Bananas play, it's unlike any baseball game you've ever seen. Instead of scoring runs, the team that wins the inning gets the point and whoever ends the game with the most points wins. Games are limited to two hours, you're not allowed to bunt, no walks are allowed, batters can steal first and if a fan catches a foul ball then it counts as an out.

Both Friday and a second game Saturday at Rate Field are sold out, but there's a chance you can still see them. The team will be at Dunkin Donuts in Mt. Greenwood Saturday morning.

And in honor of the games, Rate Field will have a special food menu featuring everything banana: banana beer, banana cotton candy, even an Italian beef and banana pepper pizza, plus a jerk chicken sandwich with banana peppers in a banana boat. 

