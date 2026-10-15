Savannah Bananas to play at Chicago's Soldier Field in July 2027

The Savannah Bananas will return to Chicago for the third time next July for a pair of games at Soldier Field. They'll also play two games at the University of Notre Dame in June.

The Bananas released their full 2027 schedule on Thursday, including two games at Soldier Field on July 10 and 11, when the Party Animals will serve as the home team.

It's the first time the Bananas will play at Soldier Field.

Last year, they played two games at Rate Field for the Bananas' first visit to Chicago. This summer, they played two games at Wrigley Field.

In addition to their third trip to Chicago, their 2027 schedule includes a pair of games at Notre Dame; one at the university's baseball stadium, Frank Eck Stadium, on June 24, and one at Notre Dame Stadium on June 26. The Texas Tailgaters will serve as the visiting team for both games.

If you've never seen the Savannah Bananas play, it's unlike any baseball game you've ever seen. Instead of scoring runs, the team that wins the inning gets the point and whoever ends the game with the most points wins. Games are limited to two hours, you're not allowed to bunt, no walks are allowed, batters can steal first, and if a fan catches a foul ball then it counts as an out.

The games also include plenty of antics, including singing, dancing, and bouncing on the pitcher's mound. All the entertainment happens for walkups and after runs are scored. The unique concept has grown like wildfire, selling out Major League Baseball stadiums across the U.S.

One former Savannah Bananas star, Tristan Peters, signed with the White Sox this season and made the All-Star Game as a center fielder in his rookie MLB season.

Fans hoping to see the Bananas at Soldier Field can sign up for the team's ticket lottery online through Oct. 31.