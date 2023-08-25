SAT tests canceled for hundreds of students on short notice

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine studying all summer for a college admission test, only to be told the test is canceled.

That's what's happened to hundreds of Chicago area high school students, including many who had been set to take the SAT on Saturday at Chicago International Charter School.

They were told by email the test was canceled just two days ago.

It was frustrating for Feroze Gani, whose student is looking to get into the Massachusetts Institute of Technology

"These students are under tremendous pressure for college applications, and everything, and these people are showing no responsibility at all by just canceling the test two days before, and giving them no option to [take] the test anywhere else," Gani said.

The College Board scrapped all three SAT exams that had been scheduled in Chicago on Saturday. They offered refunds, but were not allowing students to take the test at an alternate site.

As for why so many tests were canceled on the same day, the College Board referred questions to the host schools.