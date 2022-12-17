Santa along with FOP delivering gifts, food to families in Calumet city

Santa, FOP will deliver gifts, food to Calumet city families

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Twenty families in the south suburbs will get a visit from Santa.

The Calumet City Fraternal Order of Police will accompany Santa to deliver gifts and food baskets.

They left the Calumet City Public Safety Training Center at 10 a.m.

As part of the fun, Santa left his sleigh back at the North Pole and will be riding in a 1931, Ford model "A" hot rod.