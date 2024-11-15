Family demands more security after brutal attack at Chicago area hospital left therapist with fractured skull and spine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A daughter is speaking out on behalf of her mom, after a vicious workplace attack left a healthcare worker with life-changing injuries.

Sandra Gatlin, 64, was working with a psychiatric patient in the hallway of the emergency room at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, when he violently lashed out.

Sandra's family said video footage of the brutal attack emphasizes the need for more significant security reforms.

"How is this possible that so many things could have gone wrong and allowed for this to happen?" said her daughter, Candice Gatlin.

Surveillance video shows "nightmare" attack by agitated psychiatric patient

Candice said she originally got a call that her mother had "fallen" in the ER during her overnight shift as a psychiatric crisis therapist at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital on Oct. 30.

But security footage obtained by the CBS News Chicago Investigators shows it was anything but a fall.

An agitated, 230-pound psychiatric patient had been moved to the ER hallway from a private room.

"Once they moved him to the hallway area, his wife left and security walked out of the ER with her, so my mom was left completely vulnerable, and it really set the scene for the nightmare to begin" Candice said.

In the hallway, the patient walked up to Sandra and knocked her to the ground.

His gown fell off, and then the naked patient punched Sandra several times in the head. CBS News Chicago showed her daughter the surveillance video for the first time.

"Her skull was crushed and had to be stapled together. I think it was seven or eight staples that she received. She had multiple brain bleeds in two different areas of her brain," Candice said. "Her spine was fractured in two different places, and we're still finding injuries as we see doctors outside of Advocate Health to get the attention that she needs."

Candice said her mother also has had frequent panic attacks since the attack.

Sandra, who is still too unwell to be interviewed, described the attack over the phone.

"He was overpowering me, and that's the last thing I remember," she said. "I don't remember him punching me, I don't remember screaming, I don't remember any of it."

An eyewitness who was a patient in the ER said she will never forget Sandra's agonizing screams.

"She smashed her head, and then he continuously just started to punch her," she said.

Victim's family demanding more security to protect hospital staff

Candice said she is frustrated by how Advocate has handled the situation since the attack, and she wants her mother's story told to prevent Gatlin's co-workers from becoming victims themselves.

"I'm hoping to speak out to advocate not just for my mom, but for everyone who expects better from the institutions meant to protect them," Candice said.

Internal emails show that extra security rounds were added to psych patient rooms, but Candice said enhancements should be specific to the ER and protocols involving moving psych patients.

A spokesperson for the hospital said they have made significant changes that can't be discussed publicly for security reasons.

"Violence against our teammates in any form is unacceptable and sadly is part of a disturbing national trend affecting health care workers across the country. Physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals work around the clock to provide quality care to everyone who needs it, and they deserve to do so in a safe environment. To help protect our teammates, we have a violence prevention program and policies that we continually evaluate and enhance. When an incident occurs, we have robust wrap around support for teammates. We reported the incident to local law enforcement and refer all other inquiries to the Downers Grove police department. Out of respect for privacy, we cannot provide further details."

The patient who attacked Sandra was arrested and charged with felony aggravated battery, but Candice said it shouldn't have come to that.

"I think that it is a public health matter, as well as the people who are there for you to save your life have their own lives at risk during this," she said.

Advocate said violence against their employees in any form is unacceptable, and sadly part of a disturbing national trend affecting health care workers across the country.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation into the attack.