Sanad Food Pantry in Chicago Lawn prepares boxes for Ramadan iftar

The beginning of Ramadan is next week, and a Chicago Lawn food pantry spent Friday working to ensure anyone observing will have everything they need to break their fast, including feeding others.

Aber Abu Eid's family founded Sanad Food Pantry in 1991. She took over in 2004, when she graduated high school.

She serves the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, which is filled with a mix of ethnicities and religions. Sue Schwintenberg has been going there for decades.

"I like this one better because it feels like family. The lady who runs the pantry and helps with your lights and gas, help you with food," she said.

With the holy fasting month of Ramadan quickly approaching, Sanad Food Pantry and Islamic Relief USA are giving out food boxes to vulnerable populations.

The month of Ramadan is an opportunity for Muslims worldwide to give back.

"We have families that are fasting. We want to make sure that they have the basics when they break their fast; the dates, the flower. You'll see the special Ramadan baskets that we give out," Abu Eid said.

Friday the line at the pantry began forming before 8 a.m. at the corner of 63rd and Spauling, wrapping around the building. Doors opened at 9 a.m.

"We have a lot of work to do. It hurts. It hurts to see this line. I'll never get used to it," said Abu Eid.

While the line was long, she said there are some who are terrified to come out because of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

"People are afraid to come and get food," said Abu Eid. "We partnered with some of the businesses. They get a gift card and they go and get groceries or somebody delivers it."

Islamic Relief USA said food insecurity has been on the rise over the past year, which Abu Eid has noticed too.

"It's getting worse. Like, what's happening? We should all be outraged when we see a line," she said.