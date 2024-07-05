Chicago community center worries about teens gathering with toy guns

CHICAGO (CBS) – Management at a community center on the city's Far South Side is worried that multiple teen gatherings nearby in which participants bring toy guns to play could cause trouble.

John Flood, the operational manager at the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Community Center, said the teens are using social media to organize the gatherings, sometimes reaching hundreds of young people.

"They're doing these gel gun war things, and they're trying to do them here, and we're concerned that that activity they're looking for is going to lead them to more harm than good," Flood said.

Since last month, the center has put up signs reading in part, "Notice: Gel guns and water guns are not allowed in this building."

There have been two instances in which police were called to clear crowds near the center. Often, the teens run from the police.

"It has the potential, especially with gel guns to really turn ugly in a heartbeat," said Flood.

The Kroc Center has confiscated a few of the toy guns. Managers said the kids paint the toys in all black and cover the orange tips. When the teens are in a group after dusk, they can look like real firearms.

"We're concerned that people are going to get hurt rather than what they intended to do was just be hanging around their friends," Flood said.

The concerning trend has been seen around the country and police departments have warned the toy guns could result in someone being injured.

Flyers posted near the Salvation Army center gave the impression the center was sponsoring the event, even though it was not. One sign read "Gel blaster war!!!" with photos of the toys and listed the time of the event on June 29 at "4:30 until they make us stop."

"If someone starts to throw firecrackers and police have a different response, someone could get trampled or could hurt," Flood said. "We're concerned with the kids running through the neighborhood and the neighbor doesn't know what's going on."

Flood said he wants to keep the center safe for everyone.