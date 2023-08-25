Salvation Army donating 250 hygiene kits for migrants

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Volunteers for the Salvation Army are handing out 250 hygiene kits hoping to make life a little easier for migrants.

Volunteers will be at the 17th district police station this morning giving out the kits and grocery store gift cards. They include toothpaste, soap, lotion, body wash and more.

Volunteers packed the items at a Hoffman Estates facility and took them to Albany Park.

It's meant to ease the transition for newly arrived migrants.