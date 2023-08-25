Watch CBS News
Local News

Salvation Army donating 250 hygiene kits for migrants

/ CBS Chicago

Salvation Army donating 250 hygiene kits for migrants
Salvation Army donating 250 hygiene kits for migrants 00:32

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Volunteers for the Salvation Army are handing out 250 hygiene kits hoping to make life a little easier for migrants.

Volunteers will be at the 17th district police station this morning giving out the kits and grocery store gift cards. They include toothpaste, soap, lotion, body wash and more. 

Volunteers packed the items at a Hoffman Estates facility and took them to Albany Park.

It's meant to ease the transition for newly arrived migrants.

First published on August 25, 2023 / 12:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.