Sally Lou Loveman, former producer for Oprah, releases children's book on finding your inner voice

Sally Lou Loveman spent more than two decades as a producer for Oprah Winfrey, and now she is committed to helping people find their inner voice.

Loveman recently published her first-ever children's book, "Livy Lou Lovely Loves to Speak." But the message she shared applies to anyone of any age.

"Our inner voice, we hear — whether you're a child, an adult, it doesn't matter — that inner voice is so strong, and in this story, it's really about how we just can't ignore it," said Loveman. "We have to listen to it, and sometimes, we don't need the hype person to tell us that's where we're supposed to be. It's going to be coming right from us."

Loveman noted that she has spent her career helping adults speak without fear, and now she wants to focus on young kids. She said the "Livy Lou Lovely" story is based on a story from her own life when she was 14 years old.

"When I was 14, my mom invited me to a television show similar to this, only with an audience, and as soon as I stepped into that set, I was like, this is what I want to do. And from that moment on, I was a kid that was scared of everything. I never really wanted to speak up. I was nervous. I didn't have the confidence," said Loveman. "But once I found that passion in television, and then I went on to have a career with Oprah Winfrey, it was like, that was it, and I found my voice because I found my passion."

In "Livy Lou Lovely," the title character also attends a television show taping with her mom, and uses her inner voice to find her passion.

"Livy Lou is Sally Lou — me — and it's any kid that is trying to, like, figure out their way in life and listening to their inner voice, but also saying yes to opportunities," Loveman said. "Like when your mom invites you to a television show and you're a kid and you don't want to go, say yes, because you never know what that invitation could bring for you."

Loveman is hosting a Saturday story time next month at The Book Stall, at 811 Elm St. in north suburban Winnetka. The event will be held Saturday, May 30, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.