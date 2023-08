Saint Sabina giving away free water bottles to help keep cool

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A well-known South Side church is stepping in to keep people cool.

Saint Sabina in Auburn Gresham is giving out free bottles of water on Wednesday.

They'll hand out the water on the corner of 79th and Racine at noon while supplies last.