Saint Ignatius College Prep set to take on fellow unbeaten Fenwick High on football field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saint Ignatius College Prep is looking to go 2-0 on the football field as they take on the unbeaten Fenwick High School Friday evening.

Ignatius has a not-so-secret weapon in defensive lineman Justin Scott, who is the top recruit of the 2024 class in Illinois, and the 14th in the nation, according to MaxPreps.

At 6 feet 4 inches tall and 310 pounds, Scott is not just a beast on the field, but a leader on and off it.

"You really wouldn't know that he had so much going on recruiting-wise, because he has really stayed the same guy," said Saint Ignatius football coach Matt Miller. "You know, he chops it up and jokes with these guys just like he's one of them… there's so much going on, so much positive, so much interest, and you know, he never goes there with the guys."

"Everybody kind of looks to you as like the leader," said Scott, "but you know, I feel I'm accepting to the role, or like filling to the role pretty well, so it's been pretty fun."

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.