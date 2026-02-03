$2.75 million in safety improvements coming to South Shore Line train station where young woman died

Safety changes are coming to the South Shore Line after a crash that took the life of a local journalist on Chicago's Southeast Side.

Grace Bentkowski, 22, was struck and killed in late July by a South Shore Line train at the Hegewisch station at 13730 S. Brainard Ave. on July 25, 2024.

Bentkowski worked as an associate creative producer for NewsNation. She had just gotten off a South Shore Line commuter train, only to be hit by another train leaving the station as she crossed the tracks.

At the time, Bentkowski was steps away from getting into her car to head home to Dyer, Indiana.

Grace Bentkowski CBS

Following the deadly accident, Bentkowski's family highlighted the dangers at the commuter train station, which had no lights, bells, or crossing gates.

After Bentkowski's death, the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District — which operates the South Shore Line — installed yellow warning signs reading: "See tracks? Think train." But the family said that was not enough.

Bentkowski's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Metra, which owns a portion of the train station. The lawsuit said passengers getting off eastbound trains at Hegewisch must cross active westbound tracks to reach the station or parking lot.

A safety study by the Northern Indiana Commuter Commission has now recommended active warning devices at the Hegewisch station — including gates, flashing lights, and bells.

"We are very happy funding has been secured and will celebrate when all safety measures listed have been physically implemented," Bentkowski's family said in a statement.

The agency plans to spend about $2.75 million on the upgrades.

There was no word Tuesday on a timeline for the project.