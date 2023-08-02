'Safe Fest' workers will be present at Lollapalooza to assist festival goers

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) – There's only one day left before Lollapalooza kicks off and setup is nearly complete.

There is also something new this year called Safe Fest.

It's a group of workers dressed in bright yellow shirts there to offer help and answer all questions - including which stage can you see TXT on Saturday night.

The festival runs Thursday through Sunday in Grant Park.

