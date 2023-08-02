'Safe Fest' workers will be present at Lollapalooza to assist festival goers
CHICAGO (CBS) – There's only one day left before Lollapalooza kicks off and setup is nearly complete.
There is also something new this year called Safe Fest.
It's a group of workers dressed in bright yellow shirts there to offer help and answer all questions - including which stage can you see TXT on Saturday night.
The festival runs Thursday through Sunday in Grant Park.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.