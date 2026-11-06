More remains of Sade Robinson, Milwaukee woman killed, dismembered on 1st date, found along Lake Michigan

The family of a Milwaukee woman who was killed and dismembered on a first date said more of her remains have washed up on the Lake Michigan shoreline, years after he death.

Sade Robinson, 19, was killed in 2024 when after going on a first date with Maxwell Anderson. She was initially reported missing, until her arm washed up on the beach in Waukegan, Illinois. More remains were found in the weeks after, and DNA was used to identify them as Robinson.

Anderson was arrested days after she vanished, and eventually convicted of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Prosecutors said Anderson mutilated Robinson's body after her killed her and dropped parts of her around the Milwaukee area. Her family has continue to search for her remains in the years following her death.

The family said the remains were found last week by a passerby near Cudahy, Wisconsin.