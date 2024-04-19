Torso and arm believed to be those of missing Milwaukee teen Sade Robinson wash up on beach along Lake Michigan

More human remains, including a torso, that are believed to belong to a missing woman have washed up on a beach along Lake Michigan, authorities said Thursday.

The torso and an arm believed to belong to 19-year-old Sade Robinson were found Thursday morning along a remote stretch of tree-lined beach in South Milwaukee about a quarter of a mile from an apartment complex, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said.

The remains were found by someone walking on the beach, the office said in a news release.

Maxwell Anderson, 33, of Milwaukee, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson in the case. A phone message seeking comment was left Thursday afternoon for one of his attorneys, Anthony Cotton.

Anderson was arrested on April 4, two days after a leg believed to belong to Robinson was found by a passer-by down a bluff at Warnimont Park along Lake Michigan in Cudahy. The leg had been severed just below the hip.

Robinson had been reported missing on April 2 by a friend. An employee of the building where Robinson lived told police that Robinson was excited about a date she had planned for April 1, according to the complaint.

Surveillance video from a restaurant showed Robinson and Anderson sitting together at the bar on the evening of April 1. Her burned car was found the next morning.

CBS affiliate WDJT reported that video showed Robinson's car leaving Anderson's house the night investigators say he killed her.

Anderson is being held on a $5 million bond. A preliminary examination is scheduled for Monday.

Anderson's father, Steven Anderson, released a statement Thursday that offered condolences to Robinson's loved ones, CBS affiliate WDJT reported.

"On behalf of myself and my family, I would like to express our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Sade Robinson. We are shocked and devasted by her senseless death," Steven Anderson said. "To Sade's mother and father, words cannot express our sorrow for the incomprehensible pain and grief you are going through. We join the entire community in celebrating Sade's life."

The statement came out before the latest discovery of remains was made public.

A law enforcement source told WDJT that investigators believe Maxwell Anderson does not have any other victims.