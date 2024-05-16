Arm that washed up in Waukegan, Illinois believed to belong to murdered Milwaukee woman

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sade Robinson was murdered in Milwaukee last month, investigators believe some of her remains washed up Thursday in Waukegan.

Robinson was 19 when she was killed and dismembered. She had gone on a first date the night she was killed, and the man with whom she went on the date is charged with her murder.

Ever since, family and friends have been searching to find all of Robinson's body.

Sade Robinson Family Photo

Maxwell Anderson, 33, was charged April 12 with murdering and dismembering Robinson 11 days earlier. Authorities said on Monday, April 1, Anderson and Robinson – who had connected on a dating app – met for a first date at the Twisted Fisherman seafood restaurant on West Canal Street in Milwaukee, according to CBS 58 in Milwaukee.

Investigators tracked Robinson's phone to find it traveled from Twisted Fisherman to the area of Duke's on Water in Milwaukee's Juneau Town neighborhood, then to the area of Anderson's home, and finally to the area of Warnimont Park along the lakefront near Cudahy, CBS 58 reported.

Robinson's 2020 Civic was found torched the next day, video showed Anderson leaving the scene where the burned car was found, prosecutors said. He was arrested two days later in a traffic stop by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office, CBS 58 reported.

"It caused so much emotion to rise to the surface for all the girls that are missing, and how he was a troller," said community activist April Bentley. "He trolled the bars. He trolled the internet. He trolled the neighborhoods – and he was looking for girls like Sade, and he found one - if not many."

Prosecutors said Anderson mutilated Robinson's body, then dropped parts of her around the Milwaukee area. A leg severed at the hip was found by a passer-by down a bluff in Warnimont Park on the evening of April 2, and then a foot was found four days later near 31st and Galena streets in Milwaukee's Walnut Hill neighborhood, CBS 58 reported.

More remains were found in the weeks afterward. A torso and an arm were found at a remote stretch of tree-lined Lake Michigan beach in South Milwaukee on April 18.

There has been an all-out search to find all the pieces of Robinson's body since her murder in April.

This week – 53 miles from Milwaukee along the Lake Michigan shore, a human arm washed ashore at Waukegan Municipal Beach. Someone walking made the gruesome discovery.

The right arm was mostly intact from the shoulder down. It is believed to have belonged to Robinson, yet DNA tests are still pending.

The horrific case now has Wisconsin investigators in Illinois, trying to collect all the evidence to link Anderson to Robinson's death.

Robinson's family is aware of the human arm found in Waukegan. Anderson remained in jail as of Thursday night – charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and arson – for allegedly torching the car.

There was no word late Thursday on how long it would take for a positive identification on the remains to be found.