Ryne Sandberg statue's sculptor calls him "a hero you wanted to meet" after Cubs legend's death

The sports world joined Cubs fans from around the globe on Tuesday to mourn baseball legend Ryne Sandberg, who passed away Monday at the age of 65, following a battle with prostate cancer.

People have gathered around Wrigley Field since his death was announced, leaving tributes to Sandberg at his statue on Gallagher Way.

Many fans felt compelled to come out to be with other Cubs' faithful as the news of Sandberg's passing spread.

"He did a lot for the people in Chicago, but you know, we all thank him for being a Cub and always remember to keep him in our heart and always remember Ryno, number 23," one Cubs fan said. "He's a good guy. He's, you know, he'll be missed."

The statue's sculptor, Lou Cella, stopped by with a single white rose and shared his feelings on what Sandberg meant to him.

"They say to people, 'Don't meet your heroes, they'll let you down.' They're going to hear people say that – and I can back it up – this was a hero you wanted to meet. This was the one that isn't going to let you down," he said.

Cella, who created all of the Cubs statues outside Wrigley Field, said he'll be eternally grateful to the Cubs for allowing him to sculpt Sandberg's statue, and letting him get to know a player whose career he followed from start to finish.

"It was personal before. It's a lot more personal now," he said. "I know what that's going to look like in a couple of days, with what people are going to put on it, and, I don't know, this one is always going to feel a little different."