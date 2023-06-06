Ryan Keeler, former Nazarath Academy and UNLV football player, died of heart condition

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ryan Keeler, a former football standout at Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, who died in February while attending the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, suffered from a heart condition, an autopsy has determined.

Keeler, 20, was a defensive lineman who had just completed his redshirt freshman season at UNLV. He transferred from Rutgers University after the 2021 season, and went on to play in seven games for UNLV in 2022, totaling eight tackles.

He was found unresponsive in his studio apartment in Las Vegas in February. On Tuesday, the Clark County Coroner's office announced it has determined Keeler died of natural causes.

"Keeler died of cardiac dysrhythmia due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is essentially fatal arrythmia due to thickening of the heart muscle," according to coroner's office spokesperson Stephanie Wheatley. "We join the community and members of UNLV Athletics in mourning the loss of this rising football star and send our condolences to Ryan's family and friends."

An Academic All-Mountain West honoree, Keeler held a 3.80 grade point average in pre-business.

"We are devastated to have lost a member of our Rebel family," first-year UNLV football head coach Barry Odom said after Keeler's death in February. "While I had the honor of knowing Ryan for only a couple of months, he already stood out to our coaching staff as an incredible person, student and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Ryan's family as we grieve along with them over this tremendous loss."

CBS 2's Noel Brennan spoke to Keeler's old coach at Nazareth Academy, Tim Racki, in February. Racki who called the 6-foot-6 player a "gentle giant."

"He was a tremendous talent on this field," Racki said. "That was obvious for everyone to see. What you didn't see was how big his heart was off the field."

Keeler led the Nazareth Academy Roadrunners to a state title in 2018.