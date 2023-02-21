Ryan Keeler, former Nazareth Academy football star, dies at UNLV

(CBS) -- Ryan Keeler, former football standout at Nazareth Academy who now plays at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, has died, school officials said.

There are no words. Our hearts are heavy. God bless the Keeler family. We love you Ryan. pic.twitter.com/Znro5j75UV — Nazareth Academy Football (@FootballNaz) February 21, 2023

Nazareth Academy posted about his death on its Twitter page.

"We are devastated to have lost a member of our Rebel family," said first-year UNLV football head coach Barry Odom.

"While I had the honor of knowing Ryan for only a couple of months, he already stood out to our coaching staff as an incredible person, student and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Ryan's family as we grieve along with them over this tremendous loss."

Keeler, 20, was a defensive lineman who had just completed his redshirt freshman season. He transferred from Rutgers University last season and went on to play in seven games for UNLV, totaling eight tackles.

Ryan Keeler UNLV

An Academic All-Mountain West honoree, Keeler held a 3.80 grade point average in pre-business.

Details about the cause of death have not been released.