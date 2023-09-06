CBS 2's Ryan Baker hits the links raising money and awareness for ALS

CBS 2's Ryan Baker hits the links raising money and awareness for ALS

CBS 2's Ryan Baker hits the links raising money and awareness for ALS

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hitting the links for a great cause on Wednesday in suburban Lemont.

CBS 2's Ryan Baker played at the ALS Classic at Cog Hill Golf and Country Club.

The event raises money for ALS United Chicago to support their mission of care, advocacy, research, and awareness for the ALS community.

Ryan Baker played on "Team Mongo" on Wednesday in honor of Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2021.

Today is the day: the 16th Annual ALS Classic Golf Tournament! Golfers from across Greater Chicagoland, Northern IL, and... Posted by The ALS Association Greater Chicago Chapter on Wednesday, September 6, 2023