Watch CBS News
Local News

Rush, University of Chicago, Lurie team up for breast cancer research

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Three Chicago cancer centers announce partnership on breast cancer research
Three Chicago cancer centers announce partnership on breast cancer research 00:49

Rush University Medical Center, the University of Chicago Medicine, and Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center announced a groundbreaking new partnership to unite for a breast cancer cure.

The Chicago Breast Cancer Research Consortium is a first-of-its-kind collaboration, uniting all three nationally recognized hospitals to work on research together.

The Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation organized and funded the partnership.

"To help fight breast cancer, they're going to be collaborating on clinical trials for breast cancer, and sharing data, and providing access for more people in the Chicagoland area," said the foundation's co-founder, Laura Sage, its namesake's daughter.

The partnership's mission is to ensure women across Chicago, especially those in underserved communities, benefit equally from the latest advancements in breast cancer care.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue