Rush, University of Chicago, Lurie team up for breast cancer research

Rush University Medical Center, the University of Chicago Medicine, and Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center announced a groundbreaking new partnership to unite for a breast cancer cure.

The Chicago Breast Cancer Research Consortium is a first-of-its-kind collaboration, uniting all three nationally recognized hospitals to work on research together.

The Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation organized and funded the partnership.

"To help fight breast cancer, they're going to be collaborating on clinical trials for breast cancer, and sharing data, and providing access for more people in the Chicagoland area," said the foundation's co-founder, Laura Sage, its namesake's daughter.

The partnership's mission is to ensure women across Chicago, especially those in underserved communities, benefit equally from the latest advancements in breast cancer care.