Rush Hospital in Chicago recovering from air conditioning outage

Rush University Medical Center in Chicago has told paramedics to bypass their emergency department and canceled surgeries for the day after an earlier air conditioning outage amid high heat and humidity.

A spokesperson said a chilled water line in the hospital's main tower building went down for a time Monday morning. As a result, the HVAC system and critical equipment did not receive cooling.

The water line problem has since been repaired and the HVAC system is back online, but cooling is delayed to the building until later this afternoon.

As a result, Rush has told ambulances to bypass their emergency department for the time being and have canceled many surgeries today.

The spokesperson said they expect conditions in the tower to be uncomfortable until the cooling system can fully recover, and in the meantime they are taking steps to ensure staff and patients are safe as temperatures rise.

The Chicago area is experiencing dangerous heat and humidity at the start of this week, with the heat index making it feel like it's well over 100 degrees. Relief is not expected to come until mid-week.