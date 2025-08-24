Residents on high alert after 16 reported ruse burglaries involving seniors in Chicago

Chicago police are warning residents about a burglary crew targeting seniors.

Police said the thieves have hit at least 16 times since Aug. 5, using various excuses to get people out of their houses before they rushed in.

One of those excuses includes a fake story about construction work on the block. In other instances, the thieves lured people out of their homes by saying they had hit the victim's garage door with their car. At other times, they claim to be water department employees or construction workers who need them to come out of their homes. During this, a second accomplice goes through the victim's home, stealing whatever they can grab.

The incidents happened in the Garfield Ridge, Brighton Park, Bridgeport, McKinley Park, Scottsdale, and Armour Square neighborhoods, including twice on Saturday afternoon.

"It definitely makes you think twice before letting somebody in or answering the door," Scotty Scoggins said.

It's something that Bridgeport residents said now concerns them.

"Outraged. Outraged," Donna Tormey said.

She said as a 64-year-old woman, and with a husband who's 70, she feels like they fall into the targeted demographic, but as a lifelong resident, she has a strong community around her.

"Especially our block, we watch out for each other, we are there for each other. You know we help each other out as much as we can," she said.

Police said the suspects also targeted residences while victims were not present for an extended period, and communicated with each other using handheld radios.

Anyone with information can make an anonymous report to the police.