Burglary crew targeting elderly residents across multiple Chicago neighborhoods, police warn

Chicago police issued an alert about a burglary crew targeting elderly residents across multiple neighborhoods in the city.

Over a dozen burglaries were reported this month, with the latest on Thursday, in the Garfield Ridge, Brighton Park, Bridgeport, McKinley Park, Scottsdale, and Armour Square neighborhoods.

Police said the suspects would either create a situation to get victims out of their homes, such as stating they hit the victim's garage door with their vehicle or claiming to be city workers. They would also wait for the victim to leave their home by taking out the trash before they would enter the residence and remove items.

Police said the suspects also targeted residences while victims were not present for an extended period, and communicated with each other using handheld radios.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

4700 block of South Lawler Avenue on Aug. 5, at 1:22 p.m. - Garfield Park

3600 block of South Maplewood Avenue on Aug. 5, at 4:38 p.m. - Brighton Park

4200 block of South California Avenue on Aug. 8, at 3:10 p.m. - Brighton Park

2800 block of South Pitney Court on Aug. 9, at 5 p.m. - Bridgeport

5800 block of South Nottingham Avenue on Aug. 10, between 12:30 and 5:15 p.m. - Garfield Ridge

3300 block of South Seeley Avenue on Aug. 10, at 1:43 p.m. - McKinley Park

8500 block of South Kolin Avenue on Aug. 11, at 12:40 p.m. - Scottsdale

2600 block of South Shields Avenue on Aug. 14, at 10 p.m. - Armour Square

2800 block of South Wallace Street on Aug. 18, at 2:05 p.m. - Bridgeport

3400 block of South Wallace Street on Aug.18, at 6:05 p.m. - Bridgeport

5400 block of South Natoma Avenue on Aug. 19, at 9:30 AM - Garfield Ridge

1700 block of West 34th Street on Aug. 19, between 2 and 3 p.m. - McKinley Park

5100 block of South Lockwood Avenue on Aug. 19, at 2 PM - Garfield Ridge

3600 block of South Emerald Avenue on Aug. 21, between 7 a.m. and 9:20 p.m. - Bridgeport

It's unclear how many suspects were involved in the burglary spree.

They described one of the suspects as a Hispanic man between 20 and 25 years of age, standing between 5 feet 4 and 5 feet 7, and weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a beige baseball cap, a white face mask, an orange and yellow vest, a light green shirt, and blue pants.

A second man was also described wearing an American flag ski mask, a white t-shirt, black pants, and black boots.

The suspects were driving either a white Van without license plates, a 2023 gray Chevrolet Colorado without license plates, a black Chevrolet Traverse with custom white Rims and/or a white pickup truck.

Residents are advised to be cautious of persons engaging in conversation to lure them from their residence, to keep doors/windows secured and locked, and to immediately report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number P251092A.