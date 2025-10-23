Lawyers for Ruben Torres, father of cancer patient, detained in immigration raid ask for his release

Lawyers representing the father of a young cancer patient who was detained by federal agents are asking for his release.

Rueben Torres was taken into custody near a Niles Home Depot on Saturday. His 16-year-old daughter Ofelia Torres is being treated for a cancer that develops in skeletal muscles. She said he is the main parent who watches her brother while she is in the hospital.

She was in court Thursday where her father's layers argued before a judge that he should be set free. Torres' attorneys say he is Mexican national who has been in the country since March 2003.

A ruling on the case is expected Friday.