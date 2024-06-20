Rowdy teen gatherings are focus of public safety meeting in Chicago's Streeterville community

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Stopping rowdy teen gatherings was the subject of a public safety forum in Streeterville Thursday night.

At the forum at Northwestern University's Hughes Auditorium, 303 E. Superior St., residents heard from police and other leaders about strategies to keep peace in the neighborhood.

Police said they are adding more officers on weekends, watching and Chicago Transit Authority and other cameras, to keep crowds in check.

But they also rely on feedback from residents.

"We have thick skin, and if we are not serving you in a way that you think is satisfactory, please let us know how we can improve our service to you—or where we need to deploy better," said Near North (18th) District police Cmdr. Michael Barz.

Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications manager of emergency management services Christopher Pettineo, and Northwestern Memorial Healthcare vice president of security services and emergency management George DiLeonardi also answered questions at the event. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar served as moderator.

While detectives monitor social media pages for organized gatherings, they are asking for the public's help to flag gatherings on private posts.

On May 31, a couple was violently attacked near their condo in Streeterville. A 14-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested for the crime.

The attack prompted Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) to propose an 8 p.m. curfew in the city's Central Business District for minors—two hours earlier than the citywide 10 p.m. curfew.