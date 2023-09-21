Watch CBS News
Chicago area district closes schools over "ongoing safety incident" involving high school student

By Todd Feurer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Round Lake Area Schools District 116 has issued an emergency school closure for all schools in the district, because of what they called "an ongoing safety incident" involving a student.

"An incident involving one of our high school students is considered to be high risk at this time," Superintendent Donn Mendoza said in a letter to parents Wednesday night.

The student in question has been taken into custody.

District 116 was working with police to create a safety plan for students in Round Lake to return on Friday.

Further details were not immediately available.

